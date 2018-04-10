FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 4:24 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Saudi Arabia revises pricing for US dollar bond offering

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia has set final guidance on its triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign (A1/A+) has revised pricing on an April 2025 bond to Treasuries plus 145bp (+/-5bp). The notes were initially marketed at plus 170bp area.

Saudi Arabia is marketing April 2030 notes at Treasuries plus 180bp (+/-5bp). The bonds were first marketed at plus 200bp area.

A tranche due April 2049 is now being marketed at Treasuries plus 215bp (+/-5bp), after being initially offered at plus 235bp area.

The combined order books are over US$50bn, including lead interest. Demand is skewed to the seven-year.

The trade is today’s business via global coordinators Citigroup, GIB Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Ian Edmondson)

