BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow FY Net Loss Shrinks To 2.8 Million Zlotys

April 10 (Reuters) - ZPC OTMUCHOW SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY REVENUE OF 226.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 223.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS OF 2.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 36.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* IN 2017 CO INVESTED 6.3 MILLION ZLOTYS IN ITS PRODUCTION ASSETS TO ADJUST ITS OFFER TO MARKET NEEDS AND ENHANCE COST EFFICIENCY OF PRODUCTION

* IN THE FOLLOWING YEARS THE COMPANY PLANS INVESTMENTS AT THE LEVEL OF UP TO 15 MILLION ZLOTYS PER ANNUM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)