April 10 (Reuters) - VARSAV VR SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY TOGETHER WITH FAT DOG GAMES SA IT SET NEW UNIT, IMPERIAL PORTERS SP. Z O.O., AS PORTING HOUSE FOR GAMES TO XBOX ONE, PLAYSTATION 4 AND NINTENDO SWITCH

* FAT DOG GAMES SA TO HOLD 51 PERCENT STAKE IN NEW UNIT

* SHARE CAPITAL OF IMPERIAL PORTERS WAS SET AT 5,000 ZLOTYS AND VARSAV VR WILL CONTRIBUTE 2,450 ZLOTYS

