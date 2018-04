BRIEF-SFD's Unit Signs Deal On Exchange Of Real Estates In Opole

April 10 (Reuters) - SFD SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS UNIT BLACK MASTER SP. Z O.O. SIGNED EXCHANGE DEAL WITH ZOTT POLSKA SP. Z O.O.

* UNDER DEAL PARTIES EXCHANGED OWNERSHIP OF TWO REAL ESTATES IN OPOLE

* ZOTT POLSKA TRANSFERRED ON BLACK MASTER REAL ESTATE WORTH 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS AND BLACK MASTER TRANSFERRED ON ZOTT POLSKA REAL ESTATE WORTH 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ZOTT POLSKA WILL PAY THE DIFFERENCE OF 1.5 MILLION ZLOTY NET PLUS VAT TAX TO BLACK MASTER

