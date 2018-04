BRIEF-Ten Square Games Offers 2 Mln Shares In IPO, Sets Max. Price at 48 Zloty/Shr

April 10 (Reuters) - TEN SQUARE GAMES SA (IPO-TENG.WA):

* SAYS THAT COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS PLAN TO OFFER UP TO 2,043,750 SHARES, REPRESENTING 28.1% OF COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL, AT MAXIMUM PRICE OF 48.0 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* BOOKBUILDING PROCESS AMONG INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WILL TAKE PLACE FROM APRIL 10 TILL APRIL 19

* INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS’ SUBSCRIPTIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED FROM APRIL 12 TO APRIL 18

* 10-20% OF ALL SHARES WILL BE OFFERED TO INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS

* FINAL NUMBER OF SHARES OFFERED AND ITS PRICE WILL BE SET ON APRIL 20, SHARES ALLOTMENT WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 25

* TEN SQUARE GAMES WANTS TO INTRODUCE ITS SHARES TO TRADING ON MAIN MARKET OF WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE), ESTIMATES FIRST TRADING DAY AT MAY 8

* ESTIMATES THAT IN MARCH ITS GAME “FISHING CLASH” GENERATED REVENUE OF 3.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SEES FY 2018 EBITDA AT 26 MILLION ZLOTYS AND FY 2019 EBITDA AT 31.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* COMPANY ANNOUNCED ITS IPO PLANS ON DECEMBER, 2017

* POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) APPROVED COMPANY’S IPO PROSPECTUS

* INTERMEDIARY IN OFFER IS HAITONG BANK SA Source text: bit.ly/2qkWPpM

