FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 10, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Demand over US$28bn for Saudi Arabia triple-tranche deal

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The combined order books for Saudi Arabia’s triple-tranche bond offering are more than US$28bn, including lead manager interest, according to a source.

The sovereign (A1/A+) released initial price thoughts earlier on Tuesday for a seven-year tranche at US Treasuries plus 170bp area, a 12-year bond at US Treasuries plus 200bp area and a 31-year tranche at US Treasuries plus 235bp area.

The trade is today’s business via global coordinators Citigroup, GIB Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.