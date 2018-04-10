Demand over US$28bn for Saudi Arabia triple-tranche deal

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The combined order books for Saudi Arabia’s triple-tranche bond offering are more than US$28bn, including lead manager interest, according to a source.

The sovereign (A1/A+) released initial price thoughts earlier on Tuesday for a seven-year tranche at US Treasuries plus 170bp area, a 12-year bond at US Treasuries plus 200bp area and a 31-year tranche at US Treasuries plus 235bp area.

The trade is today’s business via global coordinators Citigroup, GIB Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Alex Chambers)