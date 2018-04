BRIEF-WSE Sets Debut Day Of The Dust On NewConnect Market On April 16

April 10 (Reuters) - THE DUST SA

* WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) RESOLVED TO SET FIRST DAY OF TRADING FOR SHARES OF THE DUST SA ON NEWCONNECT MARKET FOR APRIL 16

* IN SEPTEMBER, 2017 INVESTORS BOUGHT ALL 220,000 SHARES OFFERED BY THE DUST AT 12 ZLOTYS PER SHARE, TOTAL VALUE OF OFFER AMOUNTED TO 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* IN OFFER COMPANY SOLD 145,000 NEWLY ISSUED SERIES C SHARES AND ALREADY EXISTING 75,000 OF SERIES B SHARES

* COMPANY SPECIALIZES IN PRODUCTION OF GAMES IN ADVERGAMING AND FREE-TO-PLAY MODEL

* PLANS TO SPEND FUNDS RAISED FROM IPO ON EXPANSION IN FREE-TO-PLAY GAMES SEGMENT AND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT IN ADVERGAMING SEGMENT

Source texts: bit.ly/2JAoDQ2, bit.ly/2H9JjzH