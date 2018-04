April 11 (Reuters) - BANCA SISTEMA SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE BOARD HAD APPROVED THE STRATEGIC PLAN TO 2020

* SEES FACTORING TURNOVER IN 2020 AT EUR 3.3 BLN

* TARGETS CET1 RATIO OF ABOUT 10.5 PCT OVER THE PLAN’S PERIOD AND ABOVE 11 PCT BY 2020

* TARGETS ADJUSTED INTEREST INCOME MARGIN OF 400-450 BASIS POINTS IN 2018-2020

