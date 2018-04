April 11 (Reuters) - DIGITAL360 SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS BOARD RESOLVED TO PARTIALLY EXECUTE A CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS ON MARCH 21

* TO RAISE CAPITAL FOR UP TO EUR 0.9 MLN THROUGH THE ISSUE OF 720,000 SHARES AT THE PRICE OF EUR 1.25 PER SHARE, OF WHICH EUR 1.15 AS PREMIUM

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE USED FOR THE ACQUISITIONS ANNOUNCED IN MARCH

