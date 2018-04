April 11 (Reuters) - AUDAX RENOVABLES SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT SIGNED FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR 3.4 MILLION EUROS WITH BANCO SANTANDER AND BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL

* CANCELS IN FULL A SYNDICATED LOAN SIGNED ON JAN. 31, 2012 AND RENEWED IN JAN. 31, 2018

