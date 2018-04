April 11 (Reuters) - OEX SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 16.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 565.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 399.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 29 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 36.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 26.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA INCREASE HELPED BY NEW BACK-OFFICE AND CUSTOMER SUPPORT OPERATIONAL SEGMENT Source text for Eikon:

