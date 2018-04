April 11 (Reuters) - Dogi International Fabrics SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT FOLLOWING A RECENT EXTERNAL IMPAIRMENT TEST, IT HAS RE-ESTABLISHED BALANCE OF ITS ASSETS BY SIGNING AN AGREEMENT WITH BUSINESSGATE SL, A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY

* UNDER AGREEMENT THE PARTIES PROCEEDED WITH THE CONVERSION OF 6.5 MILLION EURO CREDIT LINE IN A PARTICIPATIVE LOAN, WHICH ALLOWS TO RESTORE THE NET ASSETS FOR COMMERCIAL PURPOSES

