* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET LOSS OF 17.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 0.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY RESULTS AFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN ON COMPANY’S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

* COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT THE WRITE-DOWN ON MARCH 28

