April 11 (Reuters) - SES IMAGOTAG SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT SIGNED CONTRACT WITH EURONICS TO IMPROVE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND STORE EFFICIENCY

* GERMAN DIVISION OF EURONICS HAS SIGNED A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SES-IMAGOTAG FOR MORE THAN 100 STORES THAT WILL REPLACE THEIR CLASSIC PAPER LABELS WITH SMART VUSION PRICE TAGS

* INSTALLATION OF FIRST STORES HAS ALREADY BEGUN AND ROLL-OUT ON REMAINING ONES IS PLANNED FOR THIS SUMMER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)