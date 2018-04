April 12 (Reuters) - SendR SE:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IN RELATION TO PURCHASE AND TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH ORCHARD ENTERPRISES ENTERTAINMENT GMBH AS THE BUYER FOR ALL SHARES IN FINETUNES GMBH AND PHONOFILE AS DATED MAY 3, 2017

* NOW ASSUMES THAT THE FINAL TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO EUR 23.6 MILLION AND THUS PRESUMABLY ABOVE THE PREVIOUSLY STATED RANGE OF UP TO EUR 21.6 MILLION

