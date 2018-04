BRIEF-Ibersol FY Net Profit Up 34 Pct YoY

April 12 (Reuters) - Ibersol SGPS SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 31.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 23.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 65.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 47.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY TURNOVER 448.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 269.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY RESULTS REFLECT CONTRIBUTION OF EAT OUT GROUP

* IN 2018 EXPECTS SALES TREND OF THE LAST QUARTER TO REMAIN IN PORTUGAL, MORE MODERATE GROWTH IN SPAIN

* IN 2018 EXPECTS PROFITABILITY OF OPERATIONS IN ANGOLA TO BE GREATLY REDUCED

