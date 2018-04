April 12 (Reuters) - GOVENA LIGHTING SA:

• VALUE FIZ WITH A SEPARATE SUB-FUND 1 (INVESTMENT FUND) MANAGED BY AGIOFUNDS TFI REDUCES STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 18.25 PCT FROM 27.84 PCT VIA TRANSACTIONS UNDERTAKEN BETWEEN APRIL 5 - April 11 • BETWEEN DEC. 7, 2017, AND APRIL 11, 2018, THE FUND REDUCED STAKE IN THE COMPANY FROM 32.35 PERCENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)