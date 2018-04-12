State of Qatar launches US$12bn bond deal

LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - The State of Qatar has set final terms on a US$12bn triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign has launched a US$3bn five-year note at US Treasuries plus 135bp. The note was originally marketed at plus 170bp area.

Qatar has set final terms for a US$3bn 10-year tranche at US Treasuries plus 170bp. The tranche was first marketed at plus 200bp area.

A US$6bn 30-year bond has been launched at US Treasuries plus 205bp. The bond was initially marketed at plus 230bp area.

The combined order books are around US$52bn, including joint-lead manager interest.

Al Khaliji, Barclays, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho Securities, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered are joint leads and bookrunners. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Alex Chambers)