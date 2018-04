April 12 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA

* FOLLOWING THE TENDER OF MAXIMA GRUPE FOR THE COMPANY’S SHARES, 11.6 MILLION OF SHARES REPRESENTING 93.66 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED FOR, MAXIMA SAYS ON THURSDAY

* MAXIMA GRUPE ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 12,342,027 SHARES OF EMPERIA HOLDING IN NOV. 2017

