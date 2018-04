April 13 (Reuters) - ABC DATA SA:

* SAYS ON THURSDAY THAT ITS PRELIM. Q4 EBITDA WAS 28 MILLION ZLOTYS AND NET PROFIT WAS 11 MILLION ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 1.60 BILLION ZLOTYS

* FY EBITDA WAS 59 MILLION ZLOTYS

* IN 2017 THE COMPANY FOCUSED ON HIGH MARGIN TRANSACTIONS AND REPORTED HIGHER REVENUE GENERATED BY ITS UNIT S4E SA

