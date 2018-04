April 13 (Reuters) - ADVENIS:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THAT ITS FY REVENUE WAS AT 65.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 66.5 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING LOSS AT 1.9 MILLION EUROS VS LOSS OF 6.6 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

* FY NET LOSS AT 3.1 MILLION EUROS VS LOSS OF 12.4 MILLION EUROS YR AGO

* ON A THREE-YR TIME-FRAME, EXPECTS TO RECOVER SUSTAINABLE PROFITABILITY

Source text for Eikon Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)