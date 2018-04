April 13 (Reuters) - A.P.N. PROMISE SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON EXTENDING THE SUBJECT OF COMPANY’S ACTIVITY TO RENTAL AND LEASING OF OFFICE MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT, INCLUDING COMPUTERS

* CO ALSO PLANS TO RENT AND LEASE PASSENGER CARS AND VANS

