April 13 (Reuters) - Ibersol SGPS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SHAREHOLDER ATPS SGPS SA PROPOSES SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE TO 36.0 MILLION EUROS FROM 30.0 MILLION EUROS

* CAPITAL INCREASE BY INCORPORATION OF AVAILABLE RESERVES

Source text: bit.ly/2Hwo0WX

