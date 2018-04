April 13 (Reuters) - GROCLIN SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT ESTIMATES THAT ITS CONSOLIDATED FY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY ONE-OFF EVENT AMOUNTING TO ABOUT 69 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE COMPANY TO BOOK IMPAIRMENT ON ITS ASSETS RELATED TO SEAT COVER BUSINESS

* CO TO PUBLISH ITS FY RESULTS ON APRIL 27

