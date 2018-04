April 13 (Reuters) - VBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED 2 MILLION EURO PURCHASE OPTION FOR REAL ESTATE IN MADRID

* SAYS TO PAY BETWEEN 10 MILLION EUROS AND 11 MILLION EUROS IN TOTAL

* PURCHASE OPTION TO BE EXERCISED UNTIL DEC 15, SUBJECT TO FULFILMENT OF CERTAIN CONDITIONS

* SAYS AGREED WITH THE BANK TO ASSUME EXISTING 5 MILLION EURO MORTGAGE OVER THE REAL ESTATE, TO PAY THE REST WITH OWN CASH

Source text: bit.ly/2HlJDvw

