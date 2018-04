BRIEF-CFB BPS Accepts 2018-2020 Strategy

April 13 (Reuters) - CENTRUM FINANSOWE BANKU BPS SA (CFB BPS):

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD ACCEPTED 2018-2020 STRATEGY

* UNDER STRATEGY IT PLANS AMONG OTHERS TO DEVELOP INVESTMENTS IN DEBT PORTFOLIOS PURCHASED FOR THE COMPANY’S OWN ACCOUNT

* ALSO PLANS TO ESTABLISH SECURITISATION FUND FOR PURCHASE OF BANK CLAIMS

* UNDER ITS STRATEGY COMPANY ALSO PLANS TO INVEST IN IT SYSTEM DEVELOPMENT AND INTRODUCE DIALER TOOL TO BE ABLE TO SERVICE A LARGE NUMBER OF MASS DEBT CLAIMS

* COMPANY PLANS TO ISSUE BONDS TO FUND THE INVESTMENTS

* SUPERVISORY BOARD ACCEPTED ISSUANCE OF BONDS OF TOTAL AMOUNT OF 26 MILLION ZLOTYS WITHIN 40 MILLION ZLOTYS PROGRAMME

* 2 TO 5-YEAR BONDS TO BEAR VARIABLE INTEREST BASED ON WIBOR 6M INCREASED BY MARGIN

* IT ALSO PLANS TO RAISE 7 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM BOND ISSUE IN 2019

