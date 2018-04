April 13 (Reuters) - ONCOARENDI THERAPEUTICS SA (IPO-ORT.WA)

* ON THURSDAY WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) ADMITTED THE COMPANY’S SERIES A, B, C, D AND F SHARES TO TRADE AS OF APRIL 12

* IT HAS ALSO ADMITTED TO TRADE 2.0 MLN OF RIGHTS TO SERIES F SHARES AS OF APRIL 12

* EARLIER IN MARCH, ONCOARENDI THERAPEUTICS SET THE MAXIMUM ISSUE PRICE IN THE IPO AT 33 ZLOTY PER SHARE

Source text: [bit.ly/2GU5Gde]

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)