April 16(Reuters) - SCHAEFFLER AG:

* SAID ON SUNDAY CO WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO CONVERT 166,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES INTO PREFERENCE SHARES FROM AGENDA OF AGM

* THE ORIGINALLY PLANNED SPECIAL MEETING OF PREFERENCE SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT TAKE PLACE

Source text - bit.ly/2H18S6S

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)