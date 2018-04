April 16 (Reuters) - GEQUITY:

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY FY 2017 NEGATIVE EBITDA OF EUR 0.4 MLN VS NEGATIVE EBITDA EUR 1.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME EUR 95,000 VS EUR 39,000 YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 NET LOSS OF EUR 0.9 MLN VS LOSS EUR 1.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* AT END 2017 NET DEBT OF EUR 1.8 MLN VS EUR 1.6 MLN YEAR AGO

