BRIEF-Voztelecom: Inveready Enters Capital With 16.9 Pct Stake

April 16 (Reuters) - Voztelecom Oigaa360 SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY INVEREADY EVERGREEN SCR SA (INVEREADY) ENTERS CAPITAL OF VOZTELECOM THROUGH ACQUISITION OF 759,524 SHARES, REPRESENTING 16.9 PERCENT OF THE CAPITAL, AND BECOMES MAIN SHAREHOLDER

* SHAREHOLDER HIGHGROWTH INNOVACION FCR SOLD 292,573 SHARES TO INVEREADY

* HIGHGROWTH INNOVACION FCR ALSO SOLD VIA BLOCK TRADE A TOTAL OF 215,127 SHARES TO THE FUND CAPITAL MAB FCR FOR 0.95 EURO PER SHARE AND IS NO LONGER A SHAREHOLDER OF VOZTELECOM

* AFTER THE OPERATION, CAPITAL MAB FCR TO HOLD A TOTAL OF 558,600 SHARES, REPRESENTING 12.44 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF VOZTELECOM

* SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH INVEREADY AND CAPITAL MAB, TO PROPOSE CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUE FOR AT LEAST 1.5 MILLION EUROS AND UP TO 1.7 MILLION EUROS

* BONDS TO HAVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.425 PERCENT IN CASH AND 4.425 PERCENT IN FORM OF PAYMENT IN KIND

* BONDS TO HAVE A 7-YEAR BULLET AMORTIZATION AND A CONVERSION RIGHT FROM THE THIRD YEAR OF ITS ISSUE, AT FIXED PRICE OF 1.45 EUROS PER SHARE

* TO USE THE FUNDS FOR FINANCING OF COMPANY’S INORGANIC STRATEGY

Source text: bit.ly/2ENIszJ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)