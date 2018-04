April 16 (Reuters) - CONAFI PRESTITO SPA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY BOARD RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.0535 PER SHARE

* SAYS BOARD DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH PLACEMENT OF 4.9 MILLION SHARES, COMPANY TO BUY THEM BACK FOR EUR 1.3 MILLION

* THE BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS CANCELLATION OF ALL 4.9 MLN SHARES PURCHASED BY THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon:

