April 16 (Reuters) - OLIDATA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED REVOCATION OF OLIDATA LIQUIDATION STATUS

* THE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED TO DISTRIBUTE NET PROFIT OF EUR 29.95 MLN FOR PARTIAL COVERAGE OF PREVIOUS LOSSES AND IAS RESERVES

* “WE HOPE TO RETURN TO THE STOCK EXCHANGE SOON, BUT IT IS UP TO BORSA ITALIANA TO DEFINE TIMES AND PROCEDURES”, THE SOLE LIQUIDATOR RICCARDO TASSI SAID

