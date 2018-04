April 16 (Reuters) - IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SPA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY THE PERIOD FOR THE EXERCISE OF THE PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF 29.0 MILLION SHARES ENDED

* DURING THE OFFERING PERIOD 79.7 MILLION OPTION RIGHTS WERE EXERCISED FOR THE SUBSCRIPTION OF 28.5 MILLION NEW SHARES

* THE SHARES, REPRESENTING 98.0% OF THE TOTAL NEW SHARES OFFERED, WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR EUR 146.96 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)