April 17 (Reuters) - Elaia Investment Spain SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY IT UPDATES IT 2018 GUIDANCE VERSUS DATA PUBLISHED IN ITS PROSPECTUS

* NOW SEES FY 2018 NET SALES AT 8.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 10.5 MILLION EUROS IN PROSPECTUS

* SEES FY 2018 EBIT AT 6.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 7.5 MILLION EUROS IN PROSPECTUS

* SEES FY 2018 NET PROFIT SLIGHTLY UP AT 4.74 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.69 MILLION EUROS IN PROSPECTUS

