April 17 - CATALIS SE:

* SAID ON MONDAY FY TOTAL SALES AT EUR 24.6 MILLION(2016: EUR 19.0 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING PROFIT AT EUR 1.8 MILLION (2016: OPERATING PROFIT OF EUR 1.2 MILLION)

