April 17(Reuters) - TERRANET HOLDING AB:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY: BOARD PROPOSES ISSUE OF UP TO 204,716 B SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SEK 13,92 PER SHARE, IN TOTAL SEK 2,849,646,72 IF ALL SHARES ARE SUBSCRIBED FOR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)