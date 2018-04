BRIEF-TTL Beteiligungs Says Buys Additional Shares In DIC Real Estate GmbH

April 17 (Reuters) - TTL Beteiligungs AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY BUYS ADDITIONAL SHARES IN DIC REAL ESTATE GMBH

* PURCHASE OF 11.67% OF COMMON SHARES IN DIC REAL ESTATE GMBH

* THE PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 18.7 MILLION

* AS A RESULT OF THE PURCHASE OF ADDITIONAL 11.67% OF THE COMMON SHARES OF TTL AG, THE TOTAL STAKE IN DIC REAL ESTATE GMBH HAS INCREASED TO 40.34%

* AT THE SAME TIME, THE INDIRECT PARTICIPATION OF TTL AG IN GEG GERMAN ESTATE GROUP WILL INCREASE ACCORDINGLY TO 30.26%

