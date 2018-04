April 17 (Reuters) - ECHO INVESTMENT

* THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISOR KNF (KNF) APPROVED ECHO’S BOND ISSUE PROSPECT, KNF SAID IN A STATEMENT ON MONDAY

* THE PROSPECT REFERS TO BOND ISSUES WITHIN THE COMPANY’S THIRD BOND ISSUE PROGRAMME OF THE TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 400 MILLION ZLOTYS

