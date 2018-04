BRIEF-Global Cosmed FY Net Loss Widens To 78.2 Mln Zlotys

April 17 (Reuters) - GLOBAL COSMED SA:

* REPORTS FY 2017 NET LOSS OF 78.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 305.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 313.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NEGATIVE EBITDA OF 10.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS POSITIVE EBITDA OF 5.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* 2017 NET LOSS WAS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWNS, ONE-OFF COSTS AND INCREASE IN PRICES OF RAW MATERIALS

* CO HAS BOOKED AN IMPAIRMENT ON THE COMPANY’S VALUE IN THE AMOUNT OF 57.2 MILLION ZLOTYS AND WRITTEN DOWN THE VALUE OF SOFIN TRADEMARK IN THE AMOUNT OF 1.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SEES ITS CURRENT FINANCIAL SITUATION AS STABLE AND EXPECTS 5 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN 2018

