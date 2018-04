April 17 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT MILLENNIUM BANK SA HAS REQUESTED THAT THE COMPANY PAYS BACK LIABILITIES TOWARDS THE BANK IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF 8.2 MILLION

* BANK EXPECTS THE PAYMENT OF LIABILITIES FROM LOAN AGREEMENTS PLUS INTEREST WITHIN THREE DAYS FROM RECEIVING THE CALL

