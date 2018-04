BRIEF-CHL Sees Net Profit In 2022 At EUR 1.7 Mln

April 17 (Reuters) - CHL:

* SAID ON MONDAY APPROVED NEW INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR 2018-2022

* TARGETS IN 2018 NET LOSS OF EUR 0.8 MILLION VS EARLIER FORECASTED PROFIT OF EUR 1.2 MILLION

* TARGETS 2018 REVENUE OF EUR 25.2 MILLION VS EARLIER FORECASTED EUR 35.6 MILLION

* EXPECTS ACCOUNTING BREAK EVEN TO OCCUR IN 2019 AND FINANCIAL BREAK EVEN IN 2020

* EXPECTS IN 2022 TURNOVER AT EUR 54.4 MILLION, EBITDA AT EUR 4.0 MILLION AND EBIT AT EUR 2.9 MILLION

* EXPECTS NET PROFIT AT EUR 1.7 MILLION IN 2022

