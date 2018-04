BRIEF-OncoArendi Therapeutics To Debut On WSE On April 19

April 17 (Reuters) - ONCOARENDI THERAPEUTICS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) DECIDED TO INTRODUCE THE COMPANY’S SHARES AND RIGHTS TO SHARES TO TRADE ON APRIL 19

* WSE ADMITTED THE COMPANY’S SERIES A, B, C, D AND F SHARES TO TRADE AND 2.0 MLN RIGHTS TO COMPANY’S SERIES F SHARES ON APRIL 12

* ONCOARENDI THERAPEUTICS SAID ON MARCH 28 THAT ISSUE PRICE FOR ITS SHARES IN IPO HAS BEEN SET AT 29 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* COMPANY SPECIALIZES IN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF NEW DRUGS USED IN TREATMENT OF CANCERS AND RESPIRATORY DISEASES

* IN DEC, CO INFORMED THAT FROM IPO PROCEEDS IT PLANS TO FINANCE ITS CURRENTLY UNDERTAKEN R&D PROJECTS AND TO FUND NEW PROJECTS

