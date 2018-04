BRIEF-Biomed Gets Order For Vaccines From Ministry Of Health

April 17 (Reuters) - BIOMED-LUBLIN WYTWORNIA SUROWIC I SZCZEPIONEK SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM MINISTRY OF HEALTH FOR TUBERCULOSIS VACCINES BCG 10

* 36,000 AMPOULES FOR TOTAL GROSS PRICE OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN 14 DAYS FROM SIGNING THE CONTRACT

* 48,000 AMPOULES FOR TOTAL GROSS PRICE OF 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE DELIVERED TILL SEP. 28

* 27,375 AMPOULES FOR TOTAL GROSS PRICE OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE DELIVERED TILL DEC. 19

