* SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION THAT COURT OF APPEAL IN WARSAW DISMISSED APPLICATION SUBMITTED BY EUROCASH SA

* EUROCASH BROUGHT AN ACTION AGAINST EMPERIA TO ANNUL ITS RESOLUTION NO. 2 FROM DEC. 20, 2017, REGARDING THE CHANGE IN THE COMPANY’S CHARTER

