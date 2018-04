April 17 (Reuters) - GRAPHIC SA:

* SAYS SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT FOR REAL ESTATE IN MIKOSZEWO

* UNDER LEASE AGREEMENT CO TO PAY 6,000 ZLOTYS RENT PER MONTH

* CO ALSO SIGNS ESTABLISHMENT OF A RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL CONTRACT FOR THE REAL ESTATE

* THE CONTRACT STATES THAT PRICE OF THE REAL ESTATE IS 0.9 MLN ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)