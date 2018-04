BRIEF-GetBack Shareholders Agree To Issue Up To 50 Mln Shares

April 17 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* SHAREHOLDERS AGREE TO ISSUE UP TO 50 MILLION SHARES WITHIN TARGET CAPITAL, CO SAYS IN A STATEMENT

* BOARD TO BE ABLE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES IF PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION FOR SERIES F SHARES IS COMPLETED

* NEW SHARES’ ISSUE PRICE CANNOT BE LOWER THAN SERIES F ISSUE PRICE, WHICH WAS SET FOR NOT LOWER THAN 10 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ON TUESDAY WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING OF CO SHARES AND BONDS ON THE REQUEST OF THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISOR KNF

