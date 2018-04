April 18 (Reuters) - Villars Holding SA:

* FY EBIT FOR THE GROUP UP AT CHF 2.4 MILLION, +2.7 PCT

* FY NET PROFIT FOR THE GROUP AT CHF 26.1 MILLION, +809.7 Pct

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF CHF 38.00 PER SHARE (SPECIAL DIVIDEND CHF 30.00/SHR AND ORDINARY DIVIDEND CHF 8.00/SHR)

* SEES FOR 2018 A SLIGHT INCREASE IN THE GROUP’S SALES

Source text - bit.ly/2qFsXFK

