* TRINITY SAID ON TUESDAY THAT CONDITIONS ARE MET FOR THE LAUNCH OF A TAKEOVER BID ON BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

* TAKEOVER BID FOLLOWS THE EXECUTION OF THE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION BY TRINITY OF A 68.8 PCT STAKE IN BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

* TRINITY WILL PAY EUR 0.22411 PER TENDERED SHARE AND COULD PAY AN ADDITIONAL VARIABLE AMOUNT IF SOME CONDITIONS ARE MET

* TRINITY INTENDS TO DELIST BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

