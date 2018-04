April 18 (Reuters) - BANCA IFIS SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT COMPLETED THE PLACEMENT OF ITS 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED PREFERRED BOND FOR 300 MILLION EUROS

* BOND PAYS A FIXED RATE COUPON OF 2 PCT AND HAS AN ISSUE PRICE OF 99.231 PCT

* THE BOND IS ISSUED UNDER EMTN PROGRAMME

