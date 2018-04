BRIEF-TIG Terminates Agreement With WDB

April 18 (Reuters) - TECH INVEST GROUP SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT TERMINATES AGREEMENT WITH WDB BROKERZY UBEZPIECZENIOWI SA (WDB)

* UNDER AGREEMENT WDB HAD POTENTIAL RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE PART OF SHARES OF WDB HEALTHCARE SP. Z O.O. (WDB HC), WDB AND TIG FROM TIG

* DECISION TO TERMINATE THE AGREEMENT IS DICTATED BY THE PROVISIONS OF THE INSURANCE DISTRIBUTION ACT WHICH COMES INTO FORCE ON OCTOBER 1

* COMPANY PLANS TO SELL ALL SHARES OF WDB HC TO A THIRD PARTY

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)